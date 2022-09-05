Obituary: Lorrie Denise Cornish Curtsinger, 56, Bloomfield

Lorrie Denise Cornish Curtsinger, 56, of Bloomfield, died at 12:04 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

She was a native of Nelson County. She was born Oct. 18, 1965, to Charles William and Doris Ellen Drury Cornish. She was a member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Haley Speer (Dec. 26, 2003); and her father, Charles William Cornish (Jan. 14, 2000).

Survivors include her husband, Randy Curtsinger; one daughter, Lacy Speer (Richie) of Willisburg; one son, Randy Curtsinger Jr. of Willisburg; her mother, Doris Ellen Cornish of Chaplin; four sisters, Phyllis Bolin of Chaplin, Shelia Barnes of Bardstown, Myrna Cornish of Bloomfield and Sandy Spencer (John) of Willisburg; and six grandchildren, Rachel Speer, Clara Speer, Morgan Speer, Brooklyn Curtsinger, Vadin Martin and Lincoln Bugg.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating. In keeping with her wishes cremation will follow the funeral service.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy.

Serving as casket bearers will be Tyler Chesser, Lane Curtsinger, Elias Villa, Chevis Barnes, Charlie Berry and Jay Barnes.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Randy Curtsinger, Jr., Trevor Chesser, Lonnie Barnes and Jonna Milburn.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-