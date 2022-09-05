Obituary: Thomas Marion ‘Tommy’ Blandford, 79, Raywick

Thomas Marion “Tommy” Blandford, 79, of Raywick, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 29, 1943, in Marion County. He operated the Blandford Store in Raywick for more than 60 years. He was a farmer and a member of the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association. He formerly served on the ASCS board. He was a former Raywick firefighter. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by one son, James Richard “Jamie” Blandford (Jan. 26, 1988); his parents, Joseph Marion and Frances Marie Thompson Blandford; and two brothers, John Polin “Johnny” Blandford and infant Joseph Richard Blandford.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Thompson Blandford; two daughters, Jennifer Courtwright (David) of Jessietown and Jill Abell (Stephen) of Lebanon; one son, Joe Blandford (Sissy) of Raywick; one brother, “J.B.” Blandford of Versailles; and four great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Raywick with the Rev. James W. Graf officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Thomas Abell, Michael Abell, Daniel Abell, Charlie Blandford, Brennan Blandford, Matthew Courtwright and Nic Courtwright; Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Sarah Abell and Mandy Courtwright.

Memorial donations may go to Hosparus Health Green River, 295 Campbellsville Byp Ste 5 Green River Plaza, Suite 5, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery Fund c/o Saint Francis Xavier Church.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

