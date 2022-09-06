Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

Brittney Farrel Burden, 43, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; no registration plates; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 1:18 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Savanna Marie Jenkins, 32, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident / failure to render aid or assistance. No bond listed. Booked at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

