Obituary: James Leo ‘Jimmy’ Haydon, 66, Bardstown

James Leo “Jimmy” Haydon, 66, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 24, 1956, in Bardstown to the late Julian and Eva Mae Watson Haydon. He was a former employee of Save A Lot and Southern States. He was a former manager of Winn Dixie and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and deer hunting, and he loved his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Wheeler Haydon; two daughters, Beth (Blake) Alvey of Harrodsburg and Katie (Charles) Baldwin of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Mary “LuLu” (John) Brzozka of Bardstown and Linda (Randal) Caulk of Campbellsville; three brothers, Brad Haydon of Hodgenville, Artie (Renee) Haydon of Bradfordsville and Charlie Haydon of Bardstown; and four grandchildren, Haydon Grace Alvey, Sadie Alvey, Shepard Baldwin and Everett Baldwin.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, with a 6 p.m. Thursday prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

