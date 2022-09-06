Obituary: Sarah J. Grundy, 78, Bloomfield

Sarah J. Grundy, 78, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at her home. She was born Aug. 13, 1944, in Nelson County. She was a member of Future Homemakers of American, and a member of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church.

SARAH J. GRUNDY

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos T. Grundy; one son, Chris Grundy; her parents, John Pat Williams and Elizabeth Lamar Williams Moxley; one brother, Charles “Buddy” Williams; two sisters, Mary Alice Williams, and Lafrancis Crume; and a special friend, James T. Beeler.

She is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Lewis and Jessica Grundy, both of Bardstown; three sons, Jeffrey (Alice) Grundy of Bloomfield, Carl Grundy of Owensboro, and Craig Grundy of Bardstown; two brothers, John (Nancy) Williams and Charlie Williams, both of Fairfield; 14 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Marshall officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

