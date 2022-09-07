Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

Patrick Wayne Werner, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $100 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Alan Micheal Curci, 37, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Robert Eugene Jewell, 35, Taylorsville, obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value. No bond listed. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Anne Wolney, 49, Bardstown, theft by deception, including cold checks; contempt of court. Bond is $520. Booked Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Michelle Browning, 52, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-