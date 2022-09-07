Obituary: Mary Ann Reynolds, 71, Raywick

Mary Ann Reynolds, 71, of Raywick, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born Feb. 9, 1951, in Nelson County. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She never missed her grandchildren’s games. She enjoyed feeding birds. She had a good sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Gerald “Jerry” Reynolds (Jan. 21, 2013); her parents, Elmer Charles Ball Sr. and Elizabeth Gladys Roberts Ball; and four siblings, Judy Unseld, Elmer Charles Ball Jr., Dorothy Chesser and Donald Ball.

Survivors include three children, Melvin Reynolds Jr. and Trish Wathen (Troy), both of Saint Joe and Carrie Ball of Lebanon; five siblings, Joey Ball, Susie Rucker, Aggie Derry, Jerry Ball and Betty Lewis, all of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Jamie Crowe, Jorge Hernandez Jr., Tina Hernandez, Jose Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Jeff Wathen and Mason Wathen; and one great-granddaughter, Callie Crowe.

Cremation was chosen. A Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with the Rev. David W. Naylor officiating. Burial is in the Saint Joseph cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

