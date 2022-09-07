Obituary: Gladys Marie Coulter Mattingly, 89, Bloomfield

Gladys Marie Coulter Mattingly, 89, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Bardstown. She was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Washington County to the late Tom and Eunice Deacon Redmon. She was a retired employee of D.J. Fashion House after 30 years. She was a former food service employee for the Nelson County Board of Education and was a member of the Fairmount Church of Christ. She was known as Nanny, she loved to fish, and she was famous for her pimento cheese and angel food cake. She was also awarded as an honorary member of the Nelson County FFA.

GLADYS MARIE COULTER MATTINGLY

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Leroy Coulter; her second husband, Jim Mattingly; three sisters, Fronie Ulery, Icula White and Laverne Moore; and one brother, Tom Frank Redmon.

She is survived by one daughter, Melissa (Buddy) Fenwick of Bloomfield; one son, Harold Thomas Coulter (Cindy Stith) of Elizabethtown; one brother, Rudolph (Nancy) Redmon of Bloomfield; four grandchildren, Lance (Kathy) Fenwick, Katrina (Chad) Coulter, Brent Coulter, and Wes Coulter; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Tracey Waldridge officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-