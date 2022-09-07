Obituary: Regina Renee Downs, 46, Chaplin

Regina Renee Downs, 46, of Chaplin, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 2, 1975, in Lebanon to Kathy Summitt and Larry Keith Downs. She was a chef, she enjoyed riding horses and loved arts and crafts.

REGINA RENEE DOWNS

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Keith Downs; and her stepfather, Mike Richardson.

She is survived by three daughters, Alisa Cox and Breonna Downs, both of Bloomfield and Kassey Martin of Shelbyville; her mother, Kathy Summitt Richardson of Bloomfield; one stepsister, Stacey (Mike) Hull of Bardstown; and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-