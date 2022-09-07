Letter: Shelburne clarifies his position on county’s dead animal removal program

To the editor,

Recently, while meeting with one of my constituents, it was brought to my attention that my position on dead animal removal may be unclear or misunderstood.

During the Ag day debate, I was asked if I support a fee-based program for the dead animal removal service. My response was “yes,” that is the current structure of the program and I believe it works well. While there is not a fee assessed per pick up there is a monthly fee, we all pay, that appears as a line item on our garbage bill. That fee funds bulky item pick up, dead animal removal, tire disposal, and our recycling program. Everyone in the county may not have reason to call for dead animal removal, but everyone benefits from the important services funded by this fee.

Providing a responsible way to dispose of animal carcasses and of unwanted bulky items results in less pollution making its way to our roadsides, streams and rivers. Many counties of similar size do not offer these additional waste removal benefits and have higher garbage bills than us here in Nelson County. Our current rate is $16.00 per month.

I believe it is not only a program to be proud of but one that is crucial to continue in the future. As your next Judge Executive I will work to protect these valuable, environmentally conscious services.

I appreciate the opportunity to clarify my answer and position. l welcome speaking with anyone who may have additional questions, please email me or call anytime.

Eric Shelburne

Candidate for Nelson County Judge-Executive