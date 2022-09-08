Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Julie Mae Shaw, 49, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Freman Maddox Jr., 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Lynn Shelburne, 30, New Hope, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Joshua Ray Merrit Hardin, 28, Taylorsville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Ray Nation, 27, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Renee Ankeny, 31, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). No bond listed. Booked at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-