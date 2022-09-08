City confirms internet, email service outage due to ransomware cyberattack

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 — The City of Bardstown confirmed Thursday morning that the internet outage that began Sept. 2, 2022 was the result of a ransomware attack on the City of Bardstown’s computer infrastructure.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, the city said the majority of customers who lost internet access and email have had those services restored. The city’s websites have also been restored.

The city is working with third-party cybersecurity experts as the investigation continues to harden its network against future cyberattack.

Mayor Dick Heaton will provide additional information to the media at a 3 p.m. press conference this afternoon to discuss the outage and the city’s response.

Check back with the Nelson County Gazette for more information later today.

