Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Deniesha Noelle Hobbs, 26, Louisville, no charge information available. Booked at 1:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jon Scott Buechele, 38, Bardstown, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first–degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; contempt of court (2 counts). Bond is $25,000. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Forsee Diaz, 42, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; cultivate marijuana, less than 5 plants; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $25,000. Booked at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

