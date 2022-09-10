Obituary: Bro. Charles Baumgardner, 82, Boston

Bro. Charles Baumgardner, 82, of Boston, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 26, 1940, in Louisville to his parents, John Edward and Vena Elizabeth Chancey Baumgardner. He was a self-employed construction worker and a proud traveling pastor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gracie Lou Robertson Baumgardner; one son, David Brown; and four siblings, Peggy, David, John Wayne and Mary.

Survivors include three daughters, Sondra Dowell (Jamie), Becky Church and

Sheri Shepherd (Narciso); one son, John Baumgardner (Sandra); three sisters, Laverne Graham, Carol Rabner and Patricia Gail Biedinger; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

