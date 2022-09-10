Obituary: Robert Allen ‘Bub’ ‘Bubby’ ‘Coach’ Heck, 42, Louisville

Robert Allen “Bub” “Bubby” “Coach” Heck, 42, of Louisville, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Bardstown. He was born Aug. 31, 1980, in Detroit to Terry Heck and Ann Marie Pawlus Heck. He was a graduate of Bardstown High School where he excelled at football. He was a hard worker and loved to work on cars, bikes, anything with wheels and was good at anything he tried. He was a proud dad of his son, Magnus. Growing up in Michigan he was a Detroit Lions fan and Michigan football fan. He was known for his most infectious laugh in the world.

He is survived by one son, Magnus Heck of Bardstown; his mother, Ann Marie Pawlus Heck of Michigan; his father and stepmother, Terry and Christy Heck of St. Francis; his girlfriend, Christine Taylor of Louisville; two sisters, Rebecca Yourchock of Michigan and Abby Heck of Chicago; two brothers, Shaun Pawlus of Michigan and Chris Heck of Mount Washington; and a very close cousin, Aaron Haddad of Michigan.

The family followed his wishes for cremation and a service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

