Obituary: Geneva Redmon ‘Grangan,’ 83, Taylorsville

Geneva Redmon “Grangan”, 83, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born March 13, 1939 in Spencer County to the late Rural Houston and Florence Jackson Barnett. She was a retired secretary for World Book in Shelbyville and was a member of New Life Assembly of God. She was a loving mother and Grangan to all her grandchildren and she loved all her babies.

GENEVA “GRANGAN” REDMON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Eugene Redmon; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Redmon; and three grandchildren, Amy Lynn Redmon, Dax Redmon and Marissa Dawn.

She is survived by three sons, Tony Ray Redmon and Brent Wayne Redmon, both of Big Clifty, and Gregory Dean (Ruby) Redmon of Bloomfield; one sister, Mary Hollan of Taylorsville; one brother, Clarence Franklin (Janet) Barnett of Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Tasha Redmon and Josh Gossman; three great-grandchildren, Shaylah Redmon, Kayla Redmon and Kaitlyn Redmon; and one great-great grandchild, Mason Doran.

The funeral is noon Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with the Rev. Johnny McMichael officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-