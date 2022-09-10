Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Dylan Terry Cox, 27, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree; assault, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:28 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Donald Lee Gilkey, 67, Nazareth, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:22 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monica Marie Hall, 40, Louisville, fugitive from another state. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Stuart Hord Abrams, 48, Fairdale, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 5:16 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kenneth Dale Mann, 36, Springfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine). No bond listed. Booked at 6:17 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

-30-