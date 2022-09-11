Obituary: Jerome ‘Jerry’ Louis Hamilton, 73, Bardstown

Jerome “Jerry” Louis Hamilton, 73, of Bardstown, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his home with family by his side. He was born Feb. 15, 1949, in Washington County to the late Louis and Kathleen Greenwell Hamilton.

JEROME “JERRY” LOUIS HAMILTON

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, fought in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from General Electric after 37 years. He was a devoted Catholic, and he was a proud member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served as an RCIA sponsor, Parish Council member, Eucharistic Minister, Homebound Ministry and funeral server. He will be remembered for his spirit to make every situation better. His ability to bring smiles and laughter to everyone has left us with a lifetime of beautiful, heartwarming memories. He mastered the art of “maintaining.”

He was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa.

He is survived by the love of his life for 50 years, Rose Brady Hamilton; his loving daughter Teresa “Joy” (Kevin) Guillaume; one son, Ryan (Allyson) Hamilton; seven sisters, Marilyn, Sharon, Janice, Arlene, Kateri, Peggy, and Angela; one brother, Donnie; four amazing grandsons, Jackson Hamilton, Brooks Hamilton, Owen Guillaume and Brock Guillaume; and an army of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

The family request contributions go to the donor’s charity of choice.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

-30-