Obituary: Paul Wayne Simpson, 85, Chaplin

Paul Wayne Simpson, 85, of Chaplin, died at 7:26 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was a native of Nelson County born Sept. 14, 1936, to the late William Herman and Effie Hazel Armstrong Simpson.

He was a member of the Chaplin Christian Church, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the Bloomfield Masonic Lodge # 57. He was a former employee of General Electric Company, a retired employee of American Greetings, a farmer and once owned and operated Simpson’s Refrigeration Service.

Preceding him in death was one sister, Mary Jewell Hupp (Sept. 23, 1995); and one brother, William Dewanna Simpson (April 5, 1996).

Survivors include his wife, Mildred Prather Simpson; two daughters, Lisa Chesser (Darrell) of Chaplin and Paula Burton (Gary) of Louisville; four grandchildren, Kyle Marquess (Allison), Kelly Johnstone (Colin), John Forman (Kelsey) and Chris Burton; and four great-grandchildren, Kamron Branham, Scarlett Marquess, Lillian Marquess and Jack Froman.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at the Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. Danny Gabbard, officiating. Burial is in the HighView Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard,

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Chaplin Christian Church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

