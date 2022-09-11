Obituary: Ruby Ann Breeding, 80, Springfield

v died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Marion County. She was a retired coordinator of Washington County Industries with more than 20 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved music and enjoyed playing in the “Rainy Day Band”.

RUBY ANN BREEDING

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Franklin “Gene” Breeding; her first husband, Johnny Graves; two children, Ginger Rutledge and infant Eric Eugene Breeding; two grandchildren, Cory Ruley and Jenna Lauren Ruley; her parents, Joseph Olie and Elizabeth Mae Newton Nalley; and five siblings, Estelle Faulkner, Roberta Cassidy, Bogie Newton, Jane Barnes and Charles Nalley.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna Mattingly (Todd) and Lisa Newton (Keith), both of Manton; four sons, Arnold Graves Jr. (Sherry) of Loretto, Joe Graves (Rita) of Lebanon, Kerry Breeding of Frankfort and Timmy Breeding of Shelbyville; five siblings, Mary Navarro, Linda Downs (Arnold), Borgia Nalley (Judy), Tommy Nalley (Libby) and Herman Nalley (Mary), all of Bardstown;

22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 20222, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto. Burial is in the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 pm.

Pallbearers are Ryan Newton, Jamie Ruley, Tyler Sapp, T. J. Breeding, Allen Downs and Freddie Faulkner.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-