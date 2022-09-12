Obituary: Edna Trent, 96, Bloomfield

Edna Trent, 96, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Dec. 5, 1925, in Washington County to the late John and Grace Lewis Prather. She was a retired employee of the Bardstown Sewing Factory and also enjoyed sewing in her spare time. She was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

EDNA TRENT

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Trent.

She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Langley of Bardstown and Peggy (Tim) Downs of Bloomfield; three sons, Phillip (Carolyn) Trent and Dennis (Karen) Trent, both of Bloomfield, and Danny (Mary Ann) Trent of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Thursa Scott of Louisville; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is private with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

