Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Eric John Young, 51, Shepherdsville, theft of identity of another without consent. No bond listed. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Eric McFarland, 63, Dwale, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Court only.

Gregory Steven Meyer, 44, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 6:44 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chadd Micheal Shannon, sexual abuse, first-degree; incest – forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 7:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

