Obituary: Raymond Francis Edelen, 68, formerly of Bardstown

Raymond Francis Edelen, 68, formerly of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Richwood Nursing Home in LaGrange. He was born Oct. 10, 1953 in Bardstown to the late Joseph Robert and Josephine Frances Wimsatt Edelen.

RAYMOND FRANCIS EDELEN

He was a 1971 graduate of Bardstown High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid golfer and a big sports fan of all teams, including the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Edelen Jr.

He is survived by five siblings, Mary Rose (Don) Wood, Gerard (Susan) Edelen, Caroline Downs, Helen Abbott and Geri Edelen; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family request that contributions be made to: Best Buddies in KY, 3044 Bardstown Road #1274, Louisville, KY., 40205.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-