Obituary: Mary Frances Greenwell, 77, Bardstown

Mary Frances Greenwell, 77, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born Oct. 11, 1944, in Bardstown. She retired from American Greetings and was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert “Bobby” Greenwell; her parents, William and Mary Florene Hardin; one sister, Shirley Kirsch; and one brother, Billy Hardin.

She is survived by six daughters, Dianne Schlanser (Mike) of Columbus, Ohio, Connie McDonald (Martin) of Fredericktown, Karen Greenwell (Wayne) of Bloomfield, Sheila Willett (Kenny) of Nicholasville, Sharon Lashley (Todd) of Boston, and Annette McKay (Scott) of Aiken, S.C.; one sister, Bernice Coomes (Val) of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Theresa Cissell of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, and 8-9:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the funeral home with a 6 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Memorial contribution may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

