STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 — Republican candidate for District 3 magistrate, M.T. Harned, was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show for Wednesday, Sept. 14th. Harned will face Democrat David Avis in the November election to determine who will fill the seat on Nelson Fiscal Court formerly held by Bernard Ice. Running time: 44 minutes, 32 seconds.

