Letter: Thrasher sets the record straight on Eric Shelburne and the Pledge

To the editor,

I think it is time to shed some honesty and light on the issue with Eric Shelburne and the Pledge of Allegiance issue. Back in 2018 when running for county judge, I wanted to propose the Fiscal Court start saying the pledge at the start of their meetings as our surrounding counties do. At the time, my thought was to hold off until after the election so it wouldn’t seem as I was doing it for political purposes. After that election I was elected chair of the local Republican party but I felt it wouldn’t be perceived as “political.” I went to the Fiscal Court and made my proposal, as most of you know it became heated. Eric stated he felt it was political, while I disagreed with him at the time I can see where that perception would be valid. I take full blame and responsibility for how this all went down.

In fairness, I have to state that a day or so later, Eric indeed told me he would agree to vote to say the pledge. However, after that it was a political hot potato that others on the court didn’t want to touch for a while. I did make it a campaign issue this time around and so has Tim Hutchins. I truly believe that if a group of Boy Scouts went in and made the request, we would have had a different outcome.

I sincerely apologize for not asking a veterans group or boy scouts to do it instead, because clearly the Pledge has become political and it certainly shouldn’t be. After talking to Eric on the issue I sincerely believe as a former Eagle Scout and U.S. veteran, he loves this country and what the flag stands for. Most politicians are self serving and never admit fault or apologize, but I think this is one of the problems. After talking to both Eric and Tim I believe both are in favor of trying to bring the pledge of allegiance to the Nelson County Fiscal Court. I hope this sets the record straight on this issue.

Don Thrasher

Cox’s Creek

-30-