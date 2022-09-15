Sheriff’s office investigating Wednesday shooting death on Quarry Lane

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 — A Bardstown man died of a gunshot wound during an altercation Wednesday evening at a home on Quarry Lane.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 5:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Quarry Lane for a 911 call of a shooting. Deputies and detectives arrived at the scene and located a dead man inside a garage. The deceased was identified as Bobby Cross, 44, of Bardstown.

Investigators believe that Bobby Cross and Allen Cross got into an altercation at the home. Bobby Cross assaulted Allen Cross and began to choke him; Allen Cross fired one shot, hitting Bobby. The victim died at the scene.

The victim was transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville by the Nelson County Coroner.

Detective Wetzel is the investigating officer, and his investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Nelson County EMS, Nelson County Dispatch, and the coroner’s office.

