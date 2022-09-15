Obituary: Betty Tewell Greenwell, 92, Bardstown

Betty Tewell Greenwell, 92, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 15, 1929, in Bardstown. She volunteered for Flaget Auxiliary and the American Red Cross. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, a member of Cedar Creek Homemakers, and The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J. H. Greenwell; her parents, Linus and Viola Elizabeth Tewell; two brothers, William Murriel “Bill” Tewell and Edward Gerald Tewell; and one granddaughter, Kris Rainey.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Greenwell of Boston; two sons, Joe Greenwell of Boston, and Phil Greenwell of Lake Gaston, N.C.; one sister, Mary Elizabeth “Libby” McGimsey of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Nettie Tewell of Fairdale; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Eastern Star Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

