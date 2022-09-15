Obituary: Bobby Allen Cross, 43, Bardstown

Bobby Allen Cross, 43, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1978, in Bardstown to Allen and Marlene Burba Cross.

He was a forklift operator for Affordable Truss. He loved to go fishing and playing his guitar. He was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Jessie Cross of Bardstown; one niece, Gracie Thornsberry; one nephew, Jacob Thornsberry; and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

