Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 13-15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Shanna Marie Peake, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

Michael Wayne Rhodes, 61, Bardstown, assault, first-degree, domestic violence. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shawn Michael Cecil, 49, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Sue Nicole Gritton, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Andrew Wathen, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); no registration plates; no insurance. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Harley Jerome Davidson, 34, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; license to be in possession; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; disregarding stop sign; violation a Kentucky protective order. Booked at 1:28 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Gregory Steven Meyer, 44, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Chadwick Burgan, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:22 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

