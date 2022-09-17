Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Mathew Cody Losey, 29, Louisville, failure to appear; non-payment of fines. Bond total is $498. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robin Lea Lewis, 54, Bardstown, fraudulent use of a credit card, more than $500 but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bonod is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:19 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-