Obituary: Joseph ‘Harold’ Greenwell, 71, Culvertown

Joseph “Harold” Greenwell, 71, of Culvertown, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Sept. 4, 1951, and was a native of Culvertown. He was a former superintendent with E. H. Hughes (now known as American Contracting) in Jeffersonville, Ind. He served his country in the U. S. Army Reserves. He was a former Culvertown Jaycee. He was humble and inspired others to be better. He was selfless, putting others ahead of himself. He loved music and playing guitar. He was a devout Catholic who always attended Mass.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lee and Mary Essie Clark Greenwell; one infant brother, Michael Greenwell; and two sisters, Wanda Sepulvado and Dottie Greenwell.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patti Miles Greenwell; three children, Clifton Greenwell (Savannah) of Cox’s Creek, Michaela Milburn (Damon) of Springfield, and Joe Pat Greenwell (Lindsee) of Bardstown; one brother, Keith Greenwell of New Hope; and five grandchildren, Dallas, Colton, Levi, Raylee, and Willow.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catherine Catholic Church in Culvertown with the Rev. Matthew T. Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the St. Catherine cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. After the burial, a bereavement dinner will be served at the Immaculate Conception community center.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorials donatons may go to the American Cancer Society or Saint Catherine Cemetery Fund c/o Saint Catherine Church, 413 N. 1st Street, New Haven, KY 40051.

