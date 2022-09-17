Obituary: Captain Paul S. Jennings, 73, Bardstown

Captain Paul S. Jennings, 73, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Bardstown. He was born April 11, 1949, in San Diego, Calif. He retired after 28 years as a tub boat master and ship pilot for Panama Canal Company. He was an author, an adventurer and explorer, avid treasure hunter, scuba diver, sailor, fisherman and known to friends and family as Jungle Paul.

CAPTAIN PAUL s. jENNINGS

He was preceded in death by his parents; Clyde and Virginia Jennings; and one brother, Clark Jennings and his wife Gloria.

He is survived by two sons, Troy (Anna) Jennings and Dale (Sondra) Jennings, both of Bardstown; the mother of his children, Marsha Chesser of New Haven; three siblings, Mace (Carol) Jennings, Avis Stahl and Dale (Tammie) Jennings; three grandchildren, Noah, Avery and Logan; several nieces and nephews; and several lifelong friends and fellow adventurers.

The Memorial Service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-