Obituary: John George Wagner, 80, formerly of Bardstown

John George Wagner, 80, formerly of Bardstown and Lebanon, died at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Sanders Ridge Nursing Center in Mount Washington.

JOHN GEORGE WAGNER

He is survived by his wife, Julie Spalding Wheatley Wagner of Bardstown; two daughters, Katrin (Roger) Holden of Frankfort and Carla Ann Abbi of Bardstown; one son, John (Liza) Wagner of Houston; two stepdaughters, Karen (Brian) Mudd of Springfield and Amanda (Kris) McQueen of Westminister, Md.; two stepsons, Travis (Jessica) Wheatley of Springfield and Troy (Dianne) Wheatley of Bardstown; one sister, Marian (Ron) Nemmer of Buffalo, N.Y.; one brother, Norman (Trudy) Wagner of Marionville, Penn.; five grandchildren; and 10 stepgrandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

