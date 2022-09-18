Obituary: John Taylor ‘Tate’ Skaggs III, 56, New Haven

John Taylor “Tate” Skaggs, III, 56, of New Haven, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Jewish Hospital, Louisville. He was an employee of Edlin Trucking, a member of the New Haven/Rolling Fork Fire Department, the Dixie Firefighters Association, the Owner/Operator Independent Drivers Association, and the Rolling Fork Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, John T. Skaggs Jr.; and one son, Billy Hoback.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Skaggs; three daughters, Amy Waldeck (Anthony), Bonnie Hoback, and Heather Woods; three sons, Jason Hoback (Brittany) and Taylor (Thecla) and Daniel Skaggs; one brother, Stephen Skaggs (Donna); his mother, Elizabeth Cole (Fred); 24 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church with burial to follow in the Edlin Family Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven, and after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the church.

In lieu of any flowers, please make all contributions to the family in care of the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

