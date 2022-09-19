Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 58, Versailles, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 10:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Gerald Bordenet, 43, Bardstown, reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); disregarding stop sign. No bond listed. Booked at 11:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-