Obituary: Rebecca ‘Becky’ Cassity Spalding, 66, Bardstown

Rebecca “Becky” Cassity Spalding, 66, of Bardstown, peacefully at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born Oct. 5, 1955, in Marion County. She enjoyed playing cards, going to bingo, dancing, and listening to old country records. She was a believer in Jesus Christ, and loved and prayed for her family fiercely.

REBECCA “BECKY” CASSITY SPALDING

Her last three years were challenged by serious health issues, but this did not stop her from pouring into those around her. It was her faith that sustained her through these many challenges, and in her suffering, allowed her to provide comfort to those around her. She lived well, but even more, she loved well. She met her only grandson on August 2, 2022. She loved him deeply during the short time they had together. She finished her race well.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Roberta Nalley Cassity; and one sister, Faye Call.

She is survived by one daughter, Kassie Spalding (Tony Edelen) of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Martha Haynes amd Charlenia (Frank) Craven, both of Bardstown; one grandson, Tripp Edelen; one brother-in-law, Leon Call of Bardstown; several nieces, nephews and her special friends, Mary Catherine McGirk and Margaret Greenwell.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a prayer service Wednesday evening.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-