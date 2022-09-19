Obituary: Kenneth Russell Simpson, 80, Bardstown

Kenneth Russell Simpson, 80, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 12, 1941, in Bardstown to the late Marshall and Gladys Dennis Simpson. He was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved to hunt and was an avid outdoorsman. In his earlier years he loved to play softball and was a volunteer fireman for Bardstown, Nelson County and the Ohio Valley Rescue Squad.

KENNETH RUSSELL SIMPSON

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Werner and Shirley Davis; and two brothers, Ronnie Simpson and Marty Simpson.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Mattingly Simpson; one daughter, Brenda (Kenny) Riley of Bardstown; two sons, Ken (Gwen) Simpson, and Kevin (Michelle) Simpson, both of Bardstown; one sister, Peggy (Joey) Wathen of Bardstown; one brother, Bobby Simpson of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, John Wesley Monin, Dylan (Kelsey) Monin, Angela (John) Culver, Breann Riley (Blake), Brandon (Colleen) Simpson, Kent (Abby) Simpson, Olivia Simpson (Jamie), Chase (Danielle) Simpson, Beth Simpson (Austin); and nine great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

