Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Ashley Idell Yates, 34, Louisville, non-payment of fines; probation violation (for felony offenses); failure to appear; fugitive warrant. Bond total is $61,328 cash. Booked at 11:56 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

David Keith Gilpin, 40, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree; operating on suspended license. Bond total is $105,000 cash. Booked at 1:08 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Lee Howard Jr., 34, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicles, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Booked at 1:53 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-