Obituary: Mary Frances McCubbins Rummage, 89, Cox’s Creek

Mary Frances McCubbins Rummage, 89, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Dec. 7, 1932, in Shepherdsville. She was a farmer, a homemaker, a board member of A.S.C.S., and a lifetime member of Fur Takers of America. She enjoyed helping others in the community, where she provided assistance for them, and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David “Mike” Rummage; one son, David Micheal Rummage; her parents, Luther and Louisa Maria McCubbins; and one brother, Leslie Earl McCubbins.

She is survived by one daughter, Marilyn (Jim) Muerdter of Chester, Va.; one son, Terry (Peggy) Rummage of Cox’s Creek; one sister-in-law, Georgetta Fulkerson of Shepherdsville; two grandchildren, Jessie (Tanner) Stivers and David (Kim) Rummage; three great-grandchildren, Anthony Bryce Stivers, Rylie Leann Stivers, and Rush Jackson Rummage; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home, with Bro. Carl Thomas officiating. Burial is in Riverview Cemetery in High Grove.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

