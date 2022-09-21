Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 19-20, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Christopher Randall Hayes, 42, Bardstown, terroristic threatening. No bond listed. Booked at 8:09 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Daniel Mirick, 32, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Allen Mirick, 57, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts); fugitive warrant. Bond total is $500 cash. Booked at 12:13 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Edward Rodgers, 33, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear; contempt of court; parole violation (for technical violation. Bond is $523.41. Booked at 12:42 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Levi Gritton, 40, Lousiville, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Donald Lee Howard Jr., 34, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicles, $1,000 value but less than $10,000 value. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:53 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anthony Michael Philpott, 30, Lanesville, Ind., contempt of court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $828 cash. Booked at 3:49 p.m. by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Bradley Leo Spalding, 30, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. booked at 5:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Joseph Edwin Culver, 53, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 6:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Benita Elaine Festervan, 37, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Christopher Wayne Creamer, 31, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 20222, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-