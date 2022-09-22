Obituary: Val Coomes Sr., 74, Bardstown

Val Coomes Sr., 74, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Nelson County. He was the former owner of Coomes Service Center for 43 years, where he loved his customers. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a lifetime member of the NRA, and a party leader at Fort Knox.

VAL COOMES SR.

He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids, who called him Pop Pop. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Nancy Coomes; six sisters, Carolyn Ballard, Tina Ballard, Janie Murray, Pat Wise, Mary Hagan, and Durinda Cowen; two brothers, Elmer Coomes Jr. and Ernie Coomes; and one son-in-law, Jerry Clark.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bernice Hardin Coomes of Bardstown; one daughter, Toni Coomes-Clark of New Haven; one son, Valice (Ashley) Coomes Jr. of Bardstown; two sisters, Vivian Schepker of Bardstown and Pam (Bill) Wright of Cox’s Creek; three grandchildren, Jacklyn (Scotty) Nation, Michael (Alina) Coomes and Zachary (Rhonda) Coomes; five great-grandchildren, Adam, Jackson, Raylynn, C. J., and Noah; one sister-in-law, Patsy (John) Cecil of Bardstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 9- 10:15 a.m. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Barlow Funeral Home with a Friday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

