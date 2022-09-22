Obituary: Albertus Mattingly, 83, Bloomfield

Albertus Mattingly, 83, of Bloomfield, died at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Spencer County in Taylorsville. He was a native of Washington County and was born Feb. 11, 1939, to the late Estill and Margie Conway Mattingly.

ALBERTUS MATTINGLY

He was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church, a 1958 graduate of Bloomfield High School, a retired employee of Nazareth and a farmer.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Imogene Lawson.

Survivors include his wife, Inelle Logsdon Mattingly; one daughter, Sandy Hardin (Joe) of Bloomfield; one son, Kevin Mattingly (Lisa) of Bloomfield; one sister, Dorothy Marie Edwards of Bardstown; three brothers, Donald Ray “Dudley” Mattingly (Trudy) of Bardstown, David Mattingly (Judy) of Bloomfield and Mike Mattingly (Cathy) of Chaplin; four grandchildren, Whitney Mattingly (Chad), Michael Hardin (Emily), Farriah Hardin (Russell) and Alex Gillem (Timothy); and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and the visitation will be private. Burial is in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-