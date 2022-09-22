Obituary: Reda Pearl Barr, 69, Bardstown

Reda Pearl Barr, 69, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home. She was born in Bloomfield to the late Hubert Irving and Janet Canter Goode. She was a retired nurses’ aide at Central State Hospital. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a proud cat mom who loved talking to people and was proud of her 6’1’’ stature. She was good at sewing, crocheting, and baking. Her favorite color was purple and she loved dragonflies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Barr; and two sisters, Sue Ann Reynolds and Jean Goode.

She is survived by two daughters, Dana (Chris) Blackaby of Fisherville, and Cindy (Vincent) Gayhart of Grove City, Ohio; two brothers, John Irving (Mary) Goode and Joe Lynn (Selena) Goode, both of Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Phillip (Kylea) Clough and Connor (Stephanie) Clough; and four great-grandchildren, Rosie, Jackson, Benjamin and Olivia.

The family has followed her wishes for cremation.

The memorial visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home with burial in the Highview Cemetery.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-