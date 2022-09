NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 — Justin Hall, the Republican candidate on the November ballot for Nelson County jailer, was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Hall shared with listeners his qualifications to serve as the next jailer, and his ideas for improving the conditions and safety in the jail. Running time: 45 minutes, 43 seconds.

