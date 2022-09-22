Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 21-22, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Justin Scott Jackson, 34, Springfield, contempt of court; escape, third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no motorcycle operators license; receiving stolen property, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond total is $37,750.68. Booked at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Lynn Ritchie, 22, Shepherdsville,, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Merri Leigh Nelson, 55, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Renee Hall, 32, Mount Washington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Anthony Penrod, 32, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Lynn Bowman, 52, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Marion Howard, 66, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Renee Ankeny, 31, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Chad Greenwell, 38, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, ,by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daniel Lee Marshall, 45, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; persistent felony offender, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022