NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 — The candidates for Nelson County judge-executive will be participating in a Town Hall-style question and answer forum this evening beginning at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Thomas Nelson High School.

The event is sponsored by the Nelson County America First PAC.

Visitors will have a chance to meet the candidates and provide questions to the candidates.

-30-