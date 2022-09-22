Obituary: Robert Nathaniel Tonge, 56, Munfordville

Robert Nathaniel Tonge, 56, of Munfordville, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 18, 1966, in Bardstown. He worked for Rio’s Steak House, Golden Corral and The Old Stables. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Mary Catherine Tonge; three sisters, Delores Ann Yocum, Janice Louise Phillips and Joanna Marie Tonge; and two brothers, James Melody Greathouse Sr., and Wallace Leon “Gator” Tonge Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Tonge; his children, Marcus Tonge, Zachary Tonge, Darius Tonge, and Kaydan Tonge; one stepson, James Creppel;

his children and grandchildren, Brandon (Mara) Tonge and their children, Madison 16, Isaiah 11, Braydon Willoughby 14, Jacklynn (Brian) Williams 25 and child, Nevaeh Williams 9; brothers and sisters, Ella (Thomas) Smalley, William (Clara) Tonge, Naomi Bernice Linton, Denise Faye Tonge and Michael Wayne Tonge; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Smith officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-