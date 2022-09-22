Bardstown theater group auditions set for Saturday at main library branch

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 — A new community theater group in Nelson County is auditioning community members of all ages and types for “Fairytales at Wickland,” 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Main Branch of Nelson County Library.

They are seeking community members of all types and ages to participate in the show. No experience or preparation is necessary. First come, first seen.

“The opportunity to perform can benefit a person of any age. Everybody needs a place to express themselves and access to positive guidance as they grow in their artistic skills, ” says Katherine Scott, artistic director at Bardstown Theatricals. “This original play weaves together several fairytale stories in a fun play that is absolutely family-friendly. We are making theater a family activity.”

