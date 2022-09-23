Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 22-23, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Ashley Nicole Ramsey, 38, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 10:32 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kimberly Ann Gilpin, 32, New Haven, manslaughter, second-degree; trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10/:47 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Cameron Rashad Tolliver, 21, Louisville, receiving stolen property, more than $1,000 value but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Preston Wayne Price, 27, Bardstonw, endangering the welfare of a minor. No bond listed. Booked at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

John Taurice Poynter, 41, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond listed. Booked at 12:11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-